Florida Boater Kicks Off 5,500-Mile Charity Trip on Pontoon Boat

From Tierra Verde Marina Resort, Darren Hayes set sail Tuesday on a 5,500-mile coastal mission. His goal: to raise $100,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tampa Bay.

The four-month trek will take him south, then up to New York, before returning to Florida waters. His floating home? A basic pontoon boat. "I'm camping on it for four months, and I'm sacrificing my comfortable night stays to raise funds so that families can stay in a hotel comfortably throughout the duration of their stay," said Hayes to Fox 13 News.

Five Ronald McDonald Houses across Tampa Bay will benefit from the funds. Each night's stay costs the charity $100 per family while their children get medical care.

"Our mission is to remove barriers of access to health care for families when their children are receiving life-saving medical treatment, and barriers could be a lot of different things," said Bryanna Tramontana, Associate Director of Corporate and Community Engagement at the charity.

This marks Hayes' third major fundraising feat. His past adventures included driving a tractor north to Michigan and steering a vintage 1948 Ford across all 48 mainland states: both trips supporting the same cause.

On the water, he plans to cover nearly 90 miles daily. Local fundraising events will pop up at various coastal stops along his path.

Personal loss drives Hayes' mission. A family friend's daughter died from brain cancer, and their gratitude to the Ronald McDonald House sparked his commitment. After receiving support during their crisis, the family directed memorial donations to the organization.

The vessel comes courtesy of Worldwide Yacht Sales in Tierra Verde. Hayes wants public input to name the boat, seeking suggestions tied to medical survival stories.