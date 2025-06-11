Aerosmith’s Tom Hamilton Launches New Band Close Enemies During Farewell Tour Break

After Aerosmith retired from touring, bassist Tom Hamilton started Close Enemies. The new group released three singles and set up shows across the U.S. Its live debut happened on October 11, 2024, at Eastside Bowl in Nashville.

"I was a little bit nervous, you know. But that feeling, it energizes you. It doesn't hold you back. It makes you want to dive in deeper and deeper," said Hamilton to Ultimate Classic Rock.

The band brings together Tony Brock of The Babys, Peter Stroud who plays with Sheryl Crow, AC/DC tech expert Trace Foster, and vocalist Chasen Hampton. In The David Ellefson Show, Tom Hamilton of Aerosmith and members of the band Close Enemies discussed their friendship and the origins of their band name.

Through TLG|ROCK and Virgin Music Group, Close Enemies released "Inside Out" in February, "Sound of a Train" in March, and "Sweet Baby Jesus" in April.

When Aerosmith stopped touring, the band took shape. Stroud said in a recent interview: "Tom said, 'Man, I got all these songs I would love to try to do something with.'" Foster contacted Stroud, and then he brought Brock on board.

The band will play 15 shows, and the tour will wind through Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Wisconsin, New York, Massachusetts, and California in June, August, October, and November.

At some shows, Close Enemies will perform with rock acts Tom Keifer, L.A. Guns, and Winger. Their final scheduled performance takes place on November 15 at Hollywood's Whisky A Go Go. You can get tour dates and purchase tickets on Close Enemies' website.