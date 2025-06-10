Teddy Swims Drops “God Went Crazy” Before Massive 32-Track Album

Rising star Teddy Swims just dropped "God Went Crazy" on June 6 as part of his ambitious 32-track album I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Complete Edition), set for release on June 27.

This single is one of six fresh tracks added to the upcoming record. The album merges songs from I've Tried Everything But Therapy, Part 1 and Part 2, of his earlier releases, with brand-new cuts. It also features collaborations with BigXthaPlug and Raiche, adding their voices.

"I hope fans hear 'God Went Crazy,' and it makes them think about that special person in their lives," said Swims, as reported by Antimusic. "I'm lucky enough to have found a sweet, sweet love who, when I look at her, I just know there was some extra time spent on her. I know perfection is subjective, but she's pretty damn close."

The music video shows Swims alone in a room with orange walls and chairs. After its debut across MTV Live, MTVU, and MTV Biggest Pop, the clip also lit up Paramount's Times Square billboards.

His breakthrough single "Lose Control" has spent a record-breaking 93 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Now at number 8, the track has gone 6x Platinum and has nearly 4 billion streams worldwide.

The full album includes hits like "Need You More" and "Free Drugs." You'll also find new gems such as "Small Hands" with Raiche and "Dancing with your Ghost" next to the high-energy "All Gas No Breaks." Crowd favorites "Bad Dreams," "Guilty," and the GIVĒON duet "Are You Even Real" aren't left out, either.

Starting July 5 in Sioux City, Iowa, Swims is hitting the road again for his 2025 I've Tried Everything But Therapy Tour. His 40-city North American tour will feature massive shows in Chicago, Minneapolis, Washington D.C., Boston, Phoenix, Houston, and New Orleans.

Come October, he'll rock the stages at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena and Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena in Australia. You can find more details about his upcoming shows and buy your tickets from Teddy Swims's official website.