St. Pete’s Oldest Gas Station Gets New Life as Pete’s Bagels Drive-Thru

In a striking change, Pete's Bagels has transformed St. Pete's 98-year-old Harbordale Standard Oil Station into a drive-thru spot. The tiny brick building at 2439 4th St. S. stands as a piece of city history from 1926.

"Opening in an area with limited food options, in this incredible historic building that was lovingly preserved instead of torn down, is truly a privilege," said owner Steven Peterman to St. Pete Rising.

The building caught Robert Blackmon's eye in 2019. The former City Council member bought it for $125,000. Officials marked it as a Local Historic Landmark in 2023: the last one left from seven Standard Oil stations built before 1927.

"We are excited to bring good food to an underserved part of the city," said Peterman to I Love the Burg. "We are part of the community."

Each morning, bakers craft nine fresh varieties. The menu spans from classic plain to zesty jalapeño cheddar. Salt, onion & garlic, sesame, poppy, cinnamon raisin, and asiago round out the choices.

The shop pairs Look Alive Coffee with their baked goods. Spread options include seven cream cheese flavors. Early birds can grab hot egg sandwiches with melted American cheese. Creative types mix and match from 25 different toppings.

Since their first shop opened in Historic Uptown in 2019, Pete's has grown fast. Now they run spots in Grand Central District and Ybor City. Their sister store, Seymour's, sits in downtown St. Pete.