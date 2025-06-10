How Busch Gardens Is Competing With Florida’s Newest Theme Park

While Universal Orlando prepares its $7 billion Epic Universe park, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay plans $40 million in upgrades. The stark contrast in spending shows the widening split in Florida's park scene.

The Tampa site will add a fresh attraction, a dining spot, and fix basic needs like paths and rest areas. "It's honestly ridiculous in this industry when you think about it sometimes," said Robert Niles to the Tampa Bay Times. "Because $40 million is a lot of money. It's just that in the Central Florida theme park industry, $40 million ain't anything anymore."

With 4 million guests last year, the park ranks 13th nationwide. This spot is after SeaWorld Orlando but before Ohio's Cedar Point.

Wild Oasis, set to be a mesh-topped kids' zone, missed its June 6 start date. Staff haven't shared when it might open.

Price tags tell the tale. Tampa asks $75 for a weekend visit, while Disney and Universal charge triple that amount. Smart locals snap up the "fun card," a $75 pass good through 2025.

New park chief Jeff Davis stays focused on his goals. "There's always competition," Davis said. "I think the parks that are successful are focusing on themselves."

Fresh faces keep showing up at the park. New friends include pudgy capybaras, a long-nosed anteater, and quick little squirrel monkeys. These additions boost the zoo side of things.