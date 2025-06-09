Tampa’s $100M Flood Project Splits Neighborhood Over Construction Plans

A massive drainage upgrade on South Howard Avenue has created a rift among Tampa residents. While some push for flood protection, others fear the work will hurt local shops.

"We shuttered it, sandbagged it, did everything we could to protect it, and unfortunately, the outdated, inundated stormwater system flooded our home," said Tina Adams to ABC Action News. "We had 12 inches inside and 33 inches outside, I think."

The work will install new storm drains beneath South Howard Avenue from West Swann to Bayshore Boulevard. Additional pipes will run through Palma Ceia Pines along South Audubon Avenue.

Starting spring 2026, crews will work on 1,000-foot chunks of road. They'll target spots where recent storms hit hardest: places like Parkland Estates, where water forced many to fix damaged homes.

At Thursday's meeting, shop owners voiced strong opposition. Stephen Michelini spoke for 35 South Howard businesses, warning that similar past projects had pushed some stores to shut down.

The project's builder, Kimmins Contracting Corp., made a direct promise. "If you have a question about the project, you call me. You're not dealing with anybody else. You'll deal with me. And I'll meet with you," stated John Zemina, the company's VP.

The clash has sparked two citizen groups. Stop Flooding Parkland Estates backs the fixes, while Stop the Dig fights the construction approach.

At the meeting, city engineers stressed how the new system would stop water from pooling in streets. "It's a generational project," one engineer told the crowd. Don't expect the work to be finished overnight. The disruptive work requires big equipment and lots of time.

The community has started planning ways to support affected shops. Adams pitched regular "patronage nights" to keep customers coming during the work.