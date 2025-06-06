Tampa Bay Sun FC Punches Ticket to USL Super League Semifinals

In a stunning display at Riverfront Stadium, Tampa Bay Sun FC shut out DC Power FC 2-0. The win, watched by 5,000 roaring fans, sets up a crucial match against Dallas Trinity FC in the semifinals on June 7.

The Sun, seeded second with a 12-6-10 record, will host Dallas (12-9-7) at 7:30 p.m. A win puts them in the first USL Super League title match.

"There's an unconscious mindset that we're here for two more weeks no matter what," said Sun midfielder Jade Moore to Tampa Bay Times.

At home, the Sun shines brightest. Eight wins came at Riverfront Stadium, where they struck 42 goals while letting in just 28. Their sharp attack and solid defense make them tough to beat.

Against Dallas, the Sun hold mixed results at 1-1-2. Their most recent clash proved dramatic, a 1-0 win despite losing captain Jordyn Listro to a red card early on.

"Tampa Bay has come alive in support of their first professional women's team," said Christina Unkel, President and General Manager of the Sun, to Creative Loafing Tampa. "We're riding that energy — and it's delivering historic results."

Catch the match streaming on Peacock. The victor moves on to face either Carolina Ascent FC or Fort Lauderdale United FC for the championship on June 14.

Most of the season saw the Sun stuck in fifth place. "That probably helped us to always have that motivation to push to the playoffs," said forward Hannah Keane to Tampa Bay Times.