Collective Soul Releases First Documentary ‘Give Me A Word’ on July 8

Rock giants Collective Soul will unveil Give Me A Word: The Collective Soul Story on July 8. Trinity Content Partners brings this first-ever band documentary to screens after 30 years of music.

Director Joseph Rubinstein caught the band at work inside Elvis Presley's Palm Springs home. There, they laid tracks for Here to Eternity, their latest album. The film will hit DVD, Blu-ray, and streaming on Amazon, iTunes, and Google. It features archival footage that showcases Collective Soul's success.

"The story of Collective Soul is a rock and roll anomaly, a unique and weird journey that defies all expectations," said Rubinstein to Antimusic. "Their music has left a lasting mark on the world. The story is tragic and beautiful, surprising and inspiring. It was a privilege to tell their story and celebrate their enduring legacy."

These Atlanta musicians have sold over 15 million albums. Their work spans six gold or platinum records, and hits like "Shine," "December," and "The World I Know" have topped charts seven times. Producer Greg Richling called the documentary an insightful exploration of the band's long career. The trailer for the documentary includes Dolly Parton.

You can watch founding band members Ed Roland, Dean Roland, and Will Turpin talk about the documentary live on TalkShop.Live on June 12 at 8:30 p.m. Eastern. Viewers can buy signed copies during the stream.