Things To Do in Tampa This Weekend: June 6-June 8
From baseball games and rock shows to candlelit concerts and comedy acts, Tampa is packed with unforgettable experiences this weekend. Catch the Rays take on the Marlins with exciting promos, rock out with Metallica's No Repeat Weekend, or enjoy a classical tribute to Queen under glowing candlelight. Whether you're a sports fan, music lover, or comedy enthusiast, Tampa Bay has something special waiting for you.
Tampa Bay Rays vs. Miami Marlins
- What: MLB Action — Tampa Bay Rays vs. Miami Marlins
- When: Friday, June 6, 2025, at 1:10 p.m.; Saturday, June 7, 2025, at 4:10 p.m.; and Sunday, June 8, 2025, at 12:10 p.m.
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field, 1 Steinbrenner Drive, Tampa
- Cost: Tickets start at $60
Catch the Tampa Bay Rays as they face off against the Miami Marlins at Steinbrenner Field with a weekend full of exciting promotions. On Friday, celebrate Cuban Heritage Night with a special ticket package offering a Cuban Heritage jersey and seating in sections 215-217. Saturday brings a fan-favorite giveaway — an Evan Longoria T-shirt — while Sunday helps you beat the heat with a Rays cooling towel. Don't miss the action-packed games and exclusive swag across the weekend.
Metallica "M72 World Tour"
- What: Metallica "M72 World Tour" No Repeat Weekend
- When: Friday, June 6, and Sunday, June 8, 2025, at 6 p.m.
- Where: Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
- Cost: Check the official website or authorized sellers for up-to-date pricing
Metallica's "M72 World Tour" storms into Tampa with a No Repeat Weekend at Raymond James Stadium. Each night features a unique setlist, drawing from their extensive catalog, ensuring fans experience different songs across both performances. The tour supports their 2023 "72 Seasons" album and showcases the band's enduring energy and innovation. A portion of ticket proceeds benefits local charities through Metallica's All Within My Hands foundation.
Candlelight: A Tribute to Queen and More
- What: Candlelight: A Tribute to Queen and More
- When: Sunday, June 8, 2025, at 9 p.m.
- Where: Centro Asturiano de Tampa, 1913 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa
- Cost: Tickets start at $35
Candlelight: A Tribute to Queen and More offers an experience you won't forget in Tampa's stunning Centro Asturiano de Tampa. This multisensory concert of classical performances features some of Queen's greatest hits, including "Bohemian Rhapsody" and "Somebody to Love." Whether you're a music lover or looking for a romantic night out, Candlelight is a unique experience where rock music meets classical performances in a beautiful ambiance.
Other Events
Tampa Bay is buzzing this weekend with live entertainment, local flavor, and laughs. Whether heading to an outdoor country concert, shopping for fresh finds at a vibrant market, or catching a comedy legend on stage, there's something for every mood:
- Dierks Bentley "Broken Branches Tour": Friday, June 6, 2025, at 7 p.m. at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. Highway 301 N., Tampa
- Fresh Market at Wiregrass : Saturday, June 7, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (recurring first Saturdays) at The Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel
- George Lopez Live: Sunday, June 8, 2025, at 6 p.m. at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa