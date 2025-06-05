ContestsEvents
Metallica’s Lead Guitarist Is Hosting Intimate Book Talk This Weekend

Rock icon Kirk Hammett will share stories from his new guitar collection book at Tampa's Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. The June 7, 2025 event starts at 7 p.m., bringing fans together for a personal evening with the legendary guitarist.

Inside the casino's Event Center, music fans will get a unique look into his world. His new coffee table book showcases the guitars that powered four decades of heavy riffs and blistering solos.

Interested? Get your tickets through Ticketmaster at 5223 N. Orient Road. This isn't your typical book signing - it's an inside look at the instruments that made metal history.

Back in '83, this San Francisco rocker hit it big. After playing with Exodus since '79, he got the phone call that would change his life. Those early shows opening for Metallica? They led to something huge.

Picture this: a young Hammett, guitar in tow, lands in New York on April 11, 1983. Dave Mustaine's gone, and the spot's open. One killer audition later, metal history changed forever.

The years have treated the guitar master well. Rolling Stone didn't hold back when they placed him number 23 on their Greatest Guitarists list in 2023, alongside bandmate James Hetfield.

"Enter Sandman" - that huge hit he helped write - landed at 399 on Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Songs list. Pretty impressive for someone who started playing in his bedroom.

The Hard Rock keeps bringing amazing music events. This up-close chat adds another highlight to their already impressive lineup of star performances.

Guitar fans will love hearing stories about his favorite instruments. Each guitar comes with memories of platinum albums and arena-rocking shows, told by the guy who played them.

