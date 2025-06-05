Faster Pussycat Lead Singer Says Alcohol, Pills Led to Fiancée’s Cruise Ship Death

Kimberly Burch, Faster Pussycat lead singer Taime Downe's fiancée, fell from a Royal Caribbean ship in March. This happened after an argument with Downe while traveling from Miami to the Bahamas. Downe said that what happened was related to prescriptions and alcohol.

Twenty miles off Freeport's coast, cameras caught the 56-year-old stepping over the ship's railing and falling into dark waters below. The incident unfolded during the first night of The '80s Cruise, just after the couple left Miami, and it may have been an accident.

A Royal Caribbean Group spokesperson told TMZ, “Our crew immediately launched a search and rescue effort, is working with local authorities, and we are providing support and assistance to the guest's family during this difficult time. To respect the privacy of our guest's family, we have no additional details to share.” Despite help from the U.S. Coast Guard and Royal Bahamas forces, the search for Burch ended days later without success.

Kimberly's mother, Carnell, told officials about unusual drinking that night and behavior she'd never seen before. Downe said that losing his partner after nine years has been tough. Now eight years sober, the 60-year-old musician stands firm in his choice to stay clean, even after his loss.