Florida Health Department Forces Tampa Dog Bar to Close

After a long fight over state rules, Pup's Pub in Tampa has to shut down this Saturday. The Florida Department of Health overturned an earlier court decision that let dogs inside the bar.

"It is with great sadness and frustration that Pups Pub Tampa will be forced by the state of Florida to close its doors, not because of any wrongdoing, but because of an unjust reversal by the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) and a rubber-stamp decision by the appellate court," said the establishment's owners said in a social media statement.

The bar will have its last day June 7, open from noon to 11 p.m. This ends the story of a business that started on Kennedy Boulevard back in December 2020.

This closure goes against what a judge decided last June. In a long 29-page ruling, the court pointed out that state officials had let dogs in bars under certain rules for four years before suddenly changing their minds.

The main issue came down to how the state defined food. Even though the bar's permits clearly said "NO FOOD SERVICE," officials claimed ice and drinks counted as food.

People paid $30 monthly, $299 for a year, or could get day passes for $15. Dogs had to have their shots and be fixed to visit.

Two dedicated owners - Air Force veteran Alex Wright and his wife Sheila Suhar - started this business. They bought special cleaning gear and created an outdoor area for dogs.

For five years, this special spot became a favorite for many regulars who brought their dogs to hang out while having drinks. They had special systems to keep everything clean and safe for pets.