Florida Has One of America’s Most Beautiful Places

America has a bounty of incredible places to view nature and take in beautiful views. The country is really lucky to have so much open land in and places across the U.S. to witness the tranquility of nature. So, what if you want to get away from it all and view some spectacular landscapes? A new study points out a handful of places across the U.S. that are considered the "most beautiful," including one in this state.

Most Beautiful Places in America

The folks at Travel and Leisure have put together a feature with the 51 most beautiful places in America, one for each state. Beauty, as is often said, is in the eye of the beholder, so what was the criteria for this roster of places? These are basically the "most scenic spots in every state," with Travel and Leisure noting, "The U.S. is full of beautiful, diverse landscapes that range from desert mesas and wooded river valleys to barrier islands and lush, steamy tropics."

Now, let's get to Florida. This state had so many great options, but one stood above the rest. Travel and Leisure names the most beautiful place in the state the Everglades National Park, which is a popular spot in southern Florida. "A UNESCO World Heritage site and International Biosphere Reserve, this watery 1.5 million-acre wilderness is home to extraordinary flora and fauna, including American alligators, American crocodiles, manatees, otters, endangered Florida panthers and wading birds," Travel and Leisure said of this spot. They also suggest, among other things, taking an airboat tour to really experience the spot.