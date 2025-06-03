AC/DC’s Phil Rudd: The Drummer’s Rollercoaster Career Journey

Think of some of AC/DC's hits, such as "Back in Black" and "Highway to Hell." They feature iconic riffs and melodies, but these songs hit hard because of their foot-stomping beat. Part of the band on and off for over 30 years, AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd has left his mark on rock music. Rudd left multiple times for different reasons, including legal troubles and embarking on a solo career, but one thing remained the same: his passion for making epic music.

Rudd's Early Years and Life-Changing Audition for AC/DC

On May 19, 1954, Phil Rudd was born Phillip Hugh Norman Witschke Rudzevecuis in Melbourne, Australia. He is of German and Irish descent, and his stepfather was Lithuanian. He began playing drums as a teenager and honed his skills in Melbourne-based rock bands, such as Buster Brown and Coloured Balls, but his future in music changed when he auditioned for AC/DC in 1975.

Despite a few drummers preceding him, Rudd's drumming style fit AC/DC's sound perfectly. The band hired him immediately after his audition. His no-nonsense, rock-solid approach to drumming contributed to the band's early success. His style became integral to what we now consider to be AC/DC's signature sound.

Rudd Rides the Highway to International Success With AC/DC

AC/DC relocated from Australia to the United Kingdom in 1976, a move that would translate into international success with steady touring. As the band rose to fame, Rudd's rock drumming stayed true to playing for the song. His consistent backbeat created an unselfish landscape for the other members in the band to shine.

Cofounding member and rhythm guitarist of AC/DC, Malcolm Young, called Phil Rudd "the real deal." Rudd's bright and balanced drums laid the foundational beat to hit tracks such as "It's A Long Way To The Top (If You Want To Rock 'N' Roll)," "T.N.T.," and "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap." Rudd continued his impact on rock music with the band as it created its iconic sixth and seventh studio albums Highway to Hell and Back in Black.

AC/DC's Journey Halted by a Tragic Loss

The band's journey wasn't always full of joy. While it in the process of recording Back in Black, lead singer Bon Scott passed away from acute alcohol poisoning on February 18, 1980. The band considered quitting because of the tragedy.

Scott's parents encouraged the band to keep going, as it would have been what the late singer wanted. Brian Johnson auditioned for the position over a month after Scott's passing and got the gig. AC/DC went on to write "Hells Bells" and "You Shook Me All Night Long." After its release in June of 1980, Back in Black became the second-best-selling album of all time, with over 50 million copies sold. This success marked a major milestone for the hard rock genre.

Rudd's Unexpected First Departure From AC/DC

Over the next few years, Rudd struggled with substance abuse. He also had ongoing conflicts with Malcolm Young which led to AC/DC firing Rudd after recording drums for the Flick of the Switch album in 1983. He used this early retirement from music to explore his interests outside of playing drums.

He retired to Tauranga, New Zealand, where he purchased a helicopter company and pursued diverse activities, such as car racing and farming. AC/DC wasn't the same without Rudd. It experienced more lineup changes and a decline in commercial success despite releasing a few more albums in Rudd's absence.

Rudd's Triumphant Return to AC/DC and Its Renewed Success

In 1994, Malcolm and Angus Young invited Phil Rudd to a few jam sessions. They rehired him after rekindling a spark the band had lost.

Over the next ten years, Rudd made major contributions to AC/DC's 13th, 14th, and 15th studio albums, Ballbreaker, Stiff Upper Lip, and Black Ice. Black Ice became one of its biggest hits on the album charts since its 1981 release, For Those About To Rock We Salute You. It maintained its massive sound with Rudd's heavy-hitting drums while headlining festivals and completing more world tours.

Rudd's Legal Troubles Spiral Into a Second Departure From AC/DC

AC/DC's success was halted once more with Rudd's second departure, after releasing the Rock or Bust album in 2014. This album marked an emotional milestone for the band because it was its first release since Malcolm Young's retirement. Matters turned worse after a police raid of Rudd's home. He was charged with drug possession and threatening to kill on November 6, 2014.

Rudd pleaded guilty to these charges and was convicted and sentenced to eight months of home detention in 2015. AC/DC was supposed to ride the wave of success with him but instead replaced Rudd with Chris Slade for its Rock or Bust World Tour. The band viewed Rudd as an unreliable member, leading him to reflect on his life thus far and make an effort toward rehabilitation.

Going Solo: Rudd's Chance at Finding Himself Through Music

Rudd's first solo album, Head Job, explored how life goes on. He released the album in August 2014, initially in Australia and New Zealand. However, the album did not receive high praise due to the timing of his legal troubles. He gave the album another attempt in 2017 with a European tour. The tour featured the Phil Rudd Band, comprised of Rudd, Allan Badger, Geoffrey Martin, British bass guitarist John Proctor, and New Zealand guitarist Mike "Mutt" Furness.

Rudd Never Quits: Recent Developments and Future Prospects

Despite a rocky relationship that spanned decades, Phil Rudd reunited with AC/DC in 2020. The band released its 17th studio album, Power Up, in November 2020, which also marked the return of singer Brian Johnson and bassist Cliff Williams. Malcolm Young received a posthumous songwriting credit, honoring his ongoing contribution to the band's sound.

While the band embarked on a performance at Power Trip in 2023 and a subsequent Power Up Tour in 2024, Rudd did not join. His partner, Toni Wilson, had stage four breast cancer. Rudd began selling personal memorabilia from his music career to support breast cancer research.

Phil Rudd's Enduring Impact on Rock Music