Ex Rays Star Wander Franco Looking at 20-Year Prison Sentence as Trial Kicks Off

Starting June 2nd, Wander Franco steps into a Dominican Republic courtroom. The ex-Rays player must answer to claims of abuse, child harm, and moving minors across borders. A guilty ruling could lock him up for two decades.

State lawyers made it known on Friday that they hold strong proof against both Franco and the girl's mom. She faces her own trial for child harm and cash schemes.

The case might stretch into summer. It stems from claims about time spent with a teen girl starting in late 2022. Legal files state the player took the teen "for several days" against her will. They also say he paid the mom to stay quiet about what happened.

Three judges will weigh the facts and decide the outcome, as local law doesn't allow jury trials. The young girl's dad no longer wants to press charges.

Franco hasn't stepped onto a field since mid-August last year when web posts about the teen surfaced. Baseball officials first put his work on hold, then blocked him from play when visa troubles kept him out of the U.S.

His $164 million Tampa deal hangs by a thread. The team can cut ties if jail time or visa problems keep him from playing. Baseball chiefs might still punish him, even without a court saying he's guilty.

Local expert Francisco Manuel Lazala spoke about mixed views on Franco's recent charity posts online.