Getting around Downtown Tampa is getting a lot easier. Starting June 3, downtown Tampa's DASH transit will unveil its latest mobile app. The service, which connects seven city districts, charges just $2 per trip. In its first year, DASH moved more than 41,000 people across town.

According to Creative Loafing Tampa, the app brings real-time tracking and better user tools. The Tampa Downtown Partnership says these changes will make trip planning much simpler.

The bright yellow Tesla Model Y fleet covered vast ground in 2023. These cars zipped through the Downtown Core, Channel District, and five other zones. Much like other car services, DASH groups riders going the same way.

The drivers do more than just steer: they're skilled city guides. They point out local spots and share tips that help both visitors and Tampa residents find their way around town.

Both iPhone and Android users can download the new DASH Tampa app. Current riders need to switch to the fresh version to keep moving.