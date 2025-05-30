Sting and Shaggy’s One Fine Day Festival Coming Back to Philadelphia in September

Sting and Shaggy will again be hosting their One Fine Day Festival at The Mann in Fairmount Park, Philadelphia on September 6. The event will span two stages and support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Artists gracing the main stage include O.A.R., Marcia Griffiths, and Chance Emerson, while The Highmark Skyline Stage will feature The Original Wailers with Al Anderson, Big Freedia, and Sophie Grey. As for the unlikely team-up of Sting and Shaggy, fans can expect the respective hits of both artists like "Every Breath You Take" and "It Wasn't Me," as well as their recent chart-topping reggae collaboration "Til A Mawnin."

"The energy was unforgettable, and the connection with the crowd in Philadelphia was something truly special," Sting shared, reflecting on the 2023 One Fine Day performance.

"Sting is a constant spark for musical curiosity. Every time we collaborate, it's a fusion of our cultures, styles, and that shared sense of exploration," Shaggy commented.

Artist presales start May 27, with general ticket sales opening May 30 and are available through Ticketmaster.com. VIP guests will sip wines from Il Palagio, Sting, and Trudie Styler's Tuscan estate, paired with select cheeses in an exclusive lounge.

The original One Fine Day Festival in 2023 drew acts like Tank and the Bangas, Kes, and G. Love. In addition to founding the festival together, Sting and Shaggy have steadily collaborated in the recording realm, both on their 44/876 album and Sting's production of Shaggy's Frank Sinatra tribute, Com Fly Wid Mi.