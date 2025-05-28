ContestsEvents
Tampa Bay Takes MLB Lead in Stolen Bases With Game-Changing Plan

The Rays sprint past other teams in 2025, closing in on 220 stolen bases. Their runners succeed 83% of the time, while other teams lag at 78%. New MLB rules…

TAMPA, FLORIDA - MAY 25: Brandon Lowe #8 of the Tampa Bay Rays slides safely past Ali Sanchez #20 of the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field on May 25, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mark Taylor/Getty Images)
The Rays sprint past other teams in 2025, closing in on 220 stolen bases. Their runners succeed 83% of the time, while other teams lag at 78%.

New MLB rules about pickoffs and bigger bases make stealing easier. No team except the 2024 Nationals has stolen more in three decades.

Speed now drives Tampa's strategy. The team picked up quick runners Caballero, Mangum, DeLuca, Palacios, and Jankowski since last year. This puts pressure on every pitch.

Pitchers must adapt or fail. Take Pepiot: He cut his pitch time to 1.3 seconds with men on base. Any faster and his control suffers.

This plan worked wonders against Houston. Misner and Caballero stole two bases, setting up Aranda's game-tying hit in the eighth. Tampa won 3-2.

"We're just looking for a good opportunity to run,” Rays outfielder Josh Lowe said to ABC Action News. “One of the first things is how well do they hold runners on; the catcher plays a big role in that if they have good arm or not. Then how fast they are to the plate."

When Tampa can't steal, they struggle. Their record drops to 4-12 in those games.

First-base coach Johns lets runners pick their spots. Cash stays out of it. This trust builds confidence on the bases.

Just the chance of a steal changes everything. First basemen stick close to the bag, middle infielders drift toward second, and pitchers throw more fastballs to rushed catchers.

