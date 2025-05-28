Mick Jagger Says Leadership Power Struggle Led to Beatles Breakup

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Mick Jagger speaks onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The Rolling Stones lead singer thinks a clash between John Lennon and Paul McCartney tore The Beatles apart in 1970. "I can hazard a guess that they were both rather strong personalities, and both felt they were totally independent. They seemed to be very competitive over leadership of the band," Jagger told Far Out Magazine.

McCartney spilled the news to the press in 1970. This upset manager Allen Klein, who wanted silence during talks with EMI and Apple Corps.

The band started falling apart after manager Brian Epstein died in 1967. While Lennon and McCartney fought for control, Harrison and Starr watched their group crumble.

"John and Paul felt they were too strong, and they wanted to be in charge," Jagger said. "If there are 10 things, they both wanted to be in charge of nine of them. You're not gonna make a relationship like that work, are you?"

Cash disputes divided them more in 1969. Three members backed Klein as manager. McCartney stood alone, pushing for the Eastmans instead.

The Let It Be sessions showed the cracks. McCartney pushed for cameras and shows, but his bandmates had moved on to their work.

Jagger watched it all unfold from his spot with the Stones. "The Beatles were so big that it's hard for people not alive at the time to realize just how big they were. There isn't a real comparison with anyone now," he said.