Sun-Ray Cinema Offers Free Movies For Kids All Summer Long

Looking for a fun and free way to keep the kids entertained this summer? Sun-Ray Cinema in Tampa has you covered with its Free Summer Kids Series, happening every Wednesday at 11:30AM from June 4 to July 30. Families are invited to enjoy nine weeks of beloved animated hits and classic kid-friendly films—all at no cost!

Before the lights dim and the movie starts, don’t miss the cinema’s latest quirky addition: a fully themed Pee-wee Herman’s Playhouse lobby. It’s the ultimate spot for silly selfies and family photos with a side of nostalgia.

Seats are available in person only—no online or phone reservations—so plan to arrive early. The ticket booth opens daily about 30 minutes before the first movie, and same-day seats may be available if you're lucky!

A few house rules: no outside food or drink, all minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, and please, no late arrivals or disruptive behavior (Pee-wee insists!).

While you're there, treat yourself! The theater offers a menu of tasty snacks and meals delivered right to your seat.

This year’s lineup includes fan favorites like:

Minions: Rise of Gru (6/4)

The Wild Robot (6/18)

Shrek (7/23)

…and many more!