Dalí Museum Kicks Off Street Art Show With Live Mural Creation

Inside St. Petersburg's Dalí Museum, walls transform as paint flows. Outside In: New Murals Inspired by Dalí runs from May through this October, marking the first time visitors can watch artists craft their work in real-time.

"We've never done anything like this. We like to do the big reveal, so this is a totally different way of working for us," said curator Allison McCarthy to ABC Action News.

The show marks ten years since SHINE began adding color to downtown streets. Now, 180 murals later, artists from Tampa Bay to Australia paint fresh works. Each piece draws from Dalí's wild imagination: his twisted clocks and that famous mustache spark new visions on canvas.

Greg Mike came from Atlanta ready to paint. "The whole thing that kept going through my head was what would Dalí do, right? I did a ton of research," said Mike.

SHINE's original artists, Tes One, Chad Mize, Palehorse, and BASK, now work where their idol's art hangs. "As a mural artist, this is a dream to be working inside a museum. We are not in the elements, it's nice and cool in here," Mize said.

Two new gadgets let guests join the fun. Step into the YOUR PORTRAIT booth to see yourself as street art. Next door, watch as AI turns written dreams into wild street scenes.

The paint keeps flowing through October. Catch the artists at work until May ends: just pay normal entry fees to watch the magic unfold.