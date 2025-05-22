ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Tampa Bay Rowdies Celebrate 50 Years with Epic Events

The Tampa Bay Rowdies kick off their golden anniversary with big plans for 2025. Three games will hit national TV, while kids can join soccer camps. Al Lang Stadium hosts nine special…

Jim Mayhew
ORLANDO, FL - FEBRUARY 23: Forward Armani Walker #16 of the Tampa Bay Rowdies stops a ball against Orlando City in the final round of the Disney Pro Soccer Classic on February 23, 2013 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)
Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Rowdies kick off their golden anniversary with big plans for 2025. Three games will hit national TV, while kids can join soccer camps. Al Lang Stadium hosts nine special game nights to mark five decades of play since that first match in April 1975.

With the Rays gone to Tampa after storm damage at Tropicana Field, the Rowdies stand as St. Petersburg's lone pro team this year.

After months away due to storm fixes, the squad returns to Al Lang Stadium. They'll battle Rhode Island FC on May 17, starting a stretch of three home matches across five weeks.

Summer brings soccer camps in June and July, welcoming kids from 6 to 14 years old. Young players will pick up basic skills while hearing tales from the club's rich past. Sign-ups stay open until June 9.

The brand-new "Little Rowdies" starts this August in both cities. Tiny athletes aged 2-6 will learn basic moves over eight weeks. Expert coaches with a decade of youth training built the program from scratch.

Nine big event nights await fans at the stadium. Watch fireworks light up the sky three times, bring your pup twice, or join in special nights for Hispanic culture, pride, and local heroes. The final celebration hits on October 25.

National broadcasts will shine a spotlight on three key matches, adding to the local festivities marking 50 years of St. Pete soccer.

Match days feature local food vendors and special craft beer prices. Players compete against the stunning backdrop of Tampa Bay's waters.

Single-game and season tickets are up for grabs now. With the Rowdies taking center stage in local sports, packed stands seem likely throughout their milestone year.

SoccerTampa Bay Rowdies
Jim MayhewWriter
Related Stories
Tampa Airports Expect 300,000 Travelers During Memorial Day Rush
Local NewsTampa Airports Expect 300,000 Travelers During Memorial Day RushJim Mayhew
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 08: Thomas Begay, who served as a Navajo Code Talker with the 5th Marine Division in the Pacific during the Battle of Iwo Jima is wheeled in front of a wreath during the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day at the World War II Memorial on May 08, 2025 in Washington, DC. To commemorate the anniversary, the Friends of the National World War II Memorial and National Park Service held a ceremony to allow World War II veterans to place wreaths at the Freedom Wall. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)
Local News75 Veterans Make Honor Flight Journey to Washington War MemorialsJim Mayhew
New Florida Law Eases Boat Inspections and Stops Random Checks
Local NewsNew Florida Law Eases Boat Inspections and Stops Random ChecksJen Glorioso
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect