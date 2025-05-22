Tampa Bay Rowdies Celebrate 50 Years with Epic Events

The Tampa Bay Rowdies kick off their golden anniversary with big plans for 2025. Three games will hit national TV, while kids can join soccer camps. Al Lang Stadium hosts nine special game nights to mark five decades of play since that first match in April 1975.

With the Rays gone to Tampa after storm damage at Tropicana Field, the Rowdies stand as St. Petersburg's lone pro team this year.

After months away due to storm fixes, the squad returns to Al Lang Stadium. They'll battle Rhode Island FC on May 17, starting a stretch of three home matches across five weeks.

Summer brings soccer camps in June and July, welcoming kids from 6 to 14 years old. Young players will pick up basic skills while hearing tales from the club's rich past. Sign-ups stay open until June 9.

The brand-new "Little Rowdies" starts this August in both cities. Tiny athletes aged 2-6 will learn basic moves over eight weeks. Expert coaches with a decade of youth training built the program from scratch.

Nine big event nights await fans at the stadium. Watch fireworks light up the sky three times, bring your pup twice, or join in special nights for Hispanic culture, pride, and local heroes. The final celebration hits on October 25.

National broadcasts will shine a spotlight on three key matches, adding to the local festivities marking 50 years of St. Pete soccer.

Match days feature local food vendors and special craft beer prices. Players compete against the stunning backdrop of Tampa Bay's waters.