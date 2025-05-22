Judas Priest Documentary in the Works with Tom Morello Co-Directing

Judas Priest and their epic history will be the subject of a new documentary from Sony Music Vision.



Per Variety, The Ballad of Judas Priest is being co-directed by Sam Dunn and Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello, who is making his directorial debut. Currently, the doc's release date has not been confirmed.



In a joint statement, Priest said, "We have lived and breathed metal for over five decades, and finally in this documentary we are summoning our congregation to officially witness our lives uncensored, in a never-before-seen way…the cassock comes off, revealing Priest in all its metal glory!"



Dunn and Morello added in a separate statement, "While some may know Judas Priest for their huge hits that have shaped the heavy metal genre, there is so much more to their story. Tracing their incredible 50-year journey, this film will capture how Judas Priest both defined the sound and look of metal, but also made it a more inclusive place along the way. We are grateful to the band for allowing us such intimate, unfiltered access to their lives and look forward to bringing this film to the metal masses around the world."



Currently, Judas Priest is on the road in Europe for a series of solo shows and festival appearances. The heavy metal icons will return to North America in September for a co-headlining tour with Alice Cooper. A complete list of their upcoming shows can be found at JudasPriest.com/Tour.