ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

75 Veterans Make Honor Flight Journey to Washington War Memorials

A group of Tampa Bay veterans flew to Washington, D.C. this April. The trip included a 101-year-old who fought in World War II. They visited military memorials during Honor Flight…

Jim Mayhew
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 08: Thomas Begay, who served as a Navajo Code Talker with the 5th Marine Division in the Pacific during the Battle of Iwo Jima is wheeled in front of a wreath during the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day at the World War II Memorial on May 08, 2025 in Washington, DC. To commemorate the anniversary, the Friends of the National World War II Memorial and National Park Service held a ceremony to allow World War II veterans to place wreaths at the Freedom Wall. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)
(Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

A group of Tampa Bay veterans flew to Washington, D.C. this April. The trip included a 101-year-old who fought in World War II. They visited military memorials during Honor Flight Mission 52.

Before sunrise at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, the veterans gathered. Most were in their 70s, 80s, and 90s. They spent the day at war memorials. They walked through Arlington National Cemetery.

Dominic Paternoster, 101, put on a Navy uniform in 1944 when he turned 20. "We went through Iwo Jima, Peleliu, and Easter morning we ended up in Okinawa," said Paternoster to WTSP.

At the World War II Memorial, Paternoster met George Knauer, 94, a Korean War vet. "This is the greatest country in the world. No matter what people think and say now, it's still the best — and I'm glad I'm a part of it," Knauer said.

John Lanfranchi stood at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. His fingers traced names of friends lost in battle. From 1969 to 1973, he worked on an aircraft carrier. "It's amazing how many heroes this country produced. They were just kids," he said.

The day ended with the solemn Changing of the Guard at Arlington. Back in Tampa Bay, a thousand well-wishers packed the airport. They clapped and cheered as the veterans came home.

These trips cost nothing for the veterans who go. A non-profit runs the Honor Flight program. They need donations to keep sending veterans to see the memorials.

Memorial DayVeterans
Jim MayhewWriter
Related Stories
Tampa Airports Expect 300,000 Travelers During Memorial Day Rush
Local NewsTampa Airports Expect 300,000 Travelers During Memorial Day RushJim Mayhew
New Florida Law Eases Boat Inspections and Stops Random Checks
Local NewsNew Florida Law Eases Boat Inspections and Stops Random ChecksJen Glorioso
Your Dog Can Join You at This Spooky Glamping Getaway in Florida
Local NewsYour Dog Can Join You at This Spooky Glamping Getaway in FloridaJen Glorioso
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect