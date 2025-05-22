75 Veterans Make Honor Flight Journey to Washington War Memorials

A group of Tampa Bay veterans flew to Washington, D.C. this April. The trip included a 101-year-old who fought in World War II. They visited military memorials during Honor Flight Mission 52.

Before sunrise at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, the veterans gathered. Most were in their 70s, 80s, and 90s. They spent the day at war memorials. They walked through Arlington National Cemetery.

Dominic Paternoster, 101, put on a Navy uniform in 1944 when he turned 20. "We went through Iwo Jima, Peleliu, and Easter morning we ended up in Okinawa," said Paternoster to WTSP.

At the World War II Memorial, Paternoster met George Knauer, 94, a Korean War vet. "This is the greatest country in the world. No matter what people think and say now, it's still the best — and I'm glad I'm a part of it," Knauer said.

John Lanfranchi stood at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. His fingers traced names of friends lost in battle. From 1969 to 1973, he worked on an aircraft carrier. "It's amazing how many heroes this country produced. They were just kids," he said.

The day ended with the solemn Changing of the Guard at Arlington. Back in Tampa Bay, a thousand well-wishers packed the airport. They clapped and cheered as the veterans came home.