Guns N’ Roses Shares Supercut of Axl Rose Stage Falls, Shows We Sometimes Can Have Nice Things
If you currently have even a faint pulse, you know that social media can be...well...awful. Fortunately, the Guns N' Roses Instagram and TikTok accounts shared a video to remind us all that social media can actually be fun.
Below is said video, which is a supercut Axl Rose and his many stage falls over the years. (There are WAY more than you'd think!) The video was playfully captioned, "Guns N' Roses Greatest Hits!" If we had our druthers, we would've paraphrased Rose's classic "Welcome to the Jungle" intro as the caption: "Do you know where the f--- you are?! You're in the jungle, baby! Wake up, time to eat sh-t!"
Fingers crossed Axl's next stage fall doesn't happen on July 5. Guns N' Roses is one of many bands booked for "Back to the Beginning." Taking place in Birmingham, England, the show will be the first time in 20 years that the original Black Sabbath lineup performs together, and it will mark the final performance from Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath.
Other giants of the metal and hard rock world booked for the show include Metallica, Tool, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Alice in Chains, Halestorm, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon, and Rival Sons.
Also listed on the bill providing "additional performances" are Andrew Watt, Billy Corgan, Chad Smith Dave Ellefson, David Draiman, Fred Durst, Lzzy Hale, Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis, KK Downing, Mike Bordin, Papa V Perpetua, Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Sleep Token ii, Tom Morello, Vernon Reid, Whitfield Crane, Wolfgang Van Halen, and Zakk Wylde. Actor and known metalhead Jason Momoa will serve as the host for the show.