Tampa Bay Sun FC Chases Playoff Spot in Inaugural Season

With 42 points, Sun FC sits in second place, just two victories shy of clinching a spot in the USL Super League playoffs. They trail Carolina Ascent FC by four points at the top of the standings.

A crucial match awaits on May 17 against Carolina. The squad then returns to Blake High School's Riverfront Stadium on May 24 to face DC Power FC. In this inaugural season, four clubs will battle for the championship.

The race remains tight. Dallas Trinity FC holds 40 points while Spokane Zephyr FC sits at 38. Two semifinal matches start the playoffs on June 7, leading to the title game June 14.

Sun FC's season tells a tale of two halves. After struggling to a 5-6-4 start, fresh international signings sparked a 6-2-3 surge in recent months.

At Riverfront Stadium, Sun FC has built a fortress. Their impressive 7-2-4 home record fills supporters with playoff optimism.

Carolina brings momentum from six straight wins to the upcoming clash. Yet Sun FC has proven tough against the leaders, going 2-0-1 in their matchups this year.

Individual honors could come to Tampa Bay stars. Danish striker Cecilie Fløe Nielsen and English striker Natasha Flint chase the Golden Boot scoring title. Between the posts, Ashley Orkus stands among top contenders for the Golden Glove.