Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To AC/DC

Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see AC/DC on May 16, 2025 at Raymond James Stadium Get ready, Tampa—AC/DC is bringing their electrifying Power Up…

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA – AUGUST 27: Axl Rose performs with AC/DC during the Rock Or Bust Tour at the Greensboro Coliseum on August 27, 2016 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeffrey A. Camarati/Getty Images)

Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see AC/DC on May 16, 2025 at Raymond James Stadium

Get ready, Tampa—AC/DC is bringing their electrifying Power Up Tour to Raymond James Stadium on Friday, May 16, 2025, at 7:00 PM! This marks the band's first North American tour in nine years, celebrating their 2020 chart-topping album, Power Up.

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Enter To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 5/14/2025 - 5/15/2025
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Random Selection
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A Pair of tickets to AC/DC at Raymond James on May 16, 2025
  • Prize Value: $100
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation
