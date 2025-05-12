Deputies Catch Large Gator ‘Knocking’ On Doors in Florida

Imagine someone knocking on your door but you can't see them, so you check your Ring camera only to find a huge gator playing ding dong ditch, only in Florida! A surprise visitor shocked residents when it crawled up to a front door in Lee County's Tortuga neighborhood Friday morning. Deputies and a wildlife expert rushed over, catching the whole thing on their body cameras and phones.

The Sheriff's Office posted the video online with the caption "How's that for taking a BITE outta crime?" said the Lee County Sheriff's Office

These kinds of visits might happen more often as mating season gets going. Spring gets these ancient reptiles moving around more, making them look for mates and new territory.

When problems come up, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission can help at 1-866-FWC-GATOR. Any gator bigger than 4 feet that could hurt people, pets, or property is considered dangerous.

May is the busiest time for gators roaming through Florida neighborhoods. These ancient creatures often end up in places where people live, leading to scary situations.

Officials say it's crucial to stay away and let the pros handle these cases. Quick response by trained handlers helps avoid dangerous run-ins between residents and wild animals.

The caught gator was moved to a new spot away from homes. This successful capture shows why it's best to let experts deal with these situations.