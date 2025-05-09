ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

3 Thoughts We Had While Watching Netflix’s ‘The Old Guard 2’ Trailer

It’s been a few years (yes, we’ve been counting) since Charlize Theron and her immortal crew sliced, shot, and bickered their way through Netflix’s The Old Guard. Now, the trailer…

Yvette DeLaCruz
Charlize Theron and Uma Thurman on the red carpet. The two actresses are set to appear in Netflix's The Old Guard 2.
Photos by Julien M. Hekimian/Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

It’s been a few years (yes, we’ve been counting) since Charlize Theron and her immortal crew sliced, shot, and bickered their way through Netflix's The Old Guard. Now, the trailer for The Old Guard 2 is here, and let us tell you, immortality is still looking really good. 

Andromache “Andy” of Scythia (Charlize Theron), Nile Freeman (KiKi Layne), Joe / Yusuf Al-Kaysani (Marwan Kenzari), Nicky / Nicolò di Genova (Luca Marinelli), and Booker / Sebastian Le Livre (Matthias Schoenaerts) are mercenaries with regenerative healing abilities who are on a mission to help people. All of them reprised their roles for the sequel, with the addition of new cast members.

As we watched the action-packed, sword-slashing, glass-breaking filled preview, we couldn’t help but notice a few things.  

If you haven’t seen the trailer, which racked up over 1.7 million views just hours after it was uploaded, check it out below. 

The Old Guard 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Charlize Theron Found a Worthy Opponent in Uma Thurman in The Old Guard 2 

Reminiscent of her famous role in Kill Bill, we see Uma Thurman again wielding a sword. Thurman, together with Henry Golding, joined the cast for the sequel. The Pulp Fiction actress stars as Discord, who, according to Golding’s character Tuah, is the first of the immortal. Based on the trailer, she’s on a journey to kill Theron’s character, Andy. 

Aside from her, Andy also has to deal with Quynh (Veronica Ngo), another immortal out for revenge. Quynh was sentenced to drown repeatedly for over 500 years after being accused of witchcraft, and she blames Andy for what happened to her. 

Losing Their Immortality 

In the first movie, an immortal named Lykon suddenly lost his regenerative ability without warning. It was also unclear how the immortals came to have this power, or why, how, and when they might lose it. With the introduction of Uma Thurman as the first immortal, the film might finally explain this mystery.

Where is Chiwetel Ejiofor? 

At the end of the first movie, former CIA Operative James Copley (Chiwetel Ejiofor) became the group’s unlikely ally. After discovering their abilities and realizing the good that they’re doing for humanity, he sided with the group. With his skills and experience with the CIA, the group tasked Copley to cover their tracks and help them in finding jobs where they will have the largest positive impact. With a task as important as this, we don’t see him in the trailer.  

Fortunately, with a little IMDB check, we see that, yes, Ejiofor also reprised his role from the first movie. 

The Old Guard 2 is scheduled to be available for streaming on Netflix on July 2. 

Charlize TheronNetflixUma Thurman
Yvette DeLaCruzWriter
Related Stories
Will Nathan Fielder Solve The Ongoing Airline Crisis On Season 2 Of ‘The Rehearsal?’
EntertainmentWill Nathan Fielder Solve The Ongoing Airline Crisis On Season 2 Of ‘The Rehearsal?’Cort Freeman
Timothée Chalamet Rumored to Play Bob Dylan Set at Glastonbury
EntertainmentTimothée Chalamet Rumored to Play Bob Dylan Set at GlastonburyErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Things To Do in Tampa This Weekend: May 9-May 11
EntertainmentThings To Do in Tampa This Weekend: May 9-May 11Jen Glorioso
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect