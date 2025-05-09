Queen Set to Drop Their First Album from 1973 in Dolby Atmos

Queen will release a comprehensive 2024 remix of their debut album, Queen I, in Dolby Atmos on June 13. The special Blu-ray disc also offers stereo backing tracks and a stereo mix.

Brian May and Roger Taylor steered the project as executive producers, working with sound experts Justin Shirley-Smith, Joshua J Macrae, and Kris Fredriksson. "I'm particularly excited about this new Dolby Atmos version of what we now call Queen I. There are now a few nice adventurous Easter eggs in there, which those who know the album intimately will hopefully enjoy," said May to Express.

"At last, we get our first album to sound as we imagined it should sound...phew!" said Taylor to Shortlist.

Abbey Road Studios hosted the final mix with sound wizard Lewis Jones at the controls.

"It always feels like Queen's music was designed for immersive formats. It's dramatic and powerful and has a lot of dynamics," said Shirley-Smith to Music Radar.

The launch follows the massive 2024 collector's set that packed 63 tracks and 43 fresh mixes. That version brought "Mad The Swine" back to the tracklist. It shot up the UK charts and it was their best showing since 2020.

Fans will get crystal-clear 96-kHz/24-bit audio in both stereo and Dolby Atmos on Blu-ray, plus a 12-page guide. Sony Music will sell it in the US, while Universal Music Group handles worldwide sales.

The 1973 masterpiece showed off the talents of Freddie Mercury, Roger Taylor, Brian May, and John Deacon. Standout songs include "Keep Yourself Alive," "Liar," "The Night Comes Down," "Great King Rat," "My Fairy King," and "Modern Times Rock 'n' Roll."