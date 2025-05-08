This Day in Rock History: May 8

Historic moments on May 8 have significantly impacted the rock 'n' roll genre. Over the years, this day has seen hit songs and records topping the charts, along with noteworthy performances and milestones that have left their mark on the rock industry. Here's some facts from this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

It's hard to imagine what rock music would be like today without the influence of these May 8 breakthrough hits and milestones:

1970: The Beatles released their final studio album, Let It Be, nearly a month after officially breaking up. The film of the same name, which showcased their legendary concert on the rooftop of the Apple Corps building in London, followed a week later.

1993: Aerosmith finally topped the Billboard 200 chart with their 11th studio album, Get a Grip. The band's first No. 1 album featured several of the band's well-known songs, including "Crazy" and "Livin' on The Edge," and featured a controversial cover, which may have helped boost its popularity with fans.

Cultural Milestones

May 8 hosted these cultural events, which had a big impact on rock music:

1940: Eric Hilliard Nelson, better known as Ricky Nelson, was born in Teaneck, New Jersey. The musician and actor had a long career in entertainment that began when he was just 8 years old, and he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.

1965: Bob Dylan filmed what is now considered the first-ever promotional music video at the Savoy Hotel in London. The clip promoted his song "Subterranean Homesick Blues," which became the musician's first Top 40 hit.

1978: Donny Osmond and Debra Glenn were married in Salt Lake City, Utah. They have now been married for 46 years and share five children and several grandchildren.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Some of the rock recordings and performances from May 8 that have affected the rock genre include:

1972: Radio City Music Hall in New York City hosted its first rock show. Billy Preston headlined the concert, which featured a mighty organ and a cloud of smoke that rose across the stage at the climax of his act.

1979: The Cure released their debut studio album, Three Imaginary Boys, in the U.K. It peaked at No. 44 on the U.K. Album Chart, and while it wasn't the band's most successful work, it helped get their music in front of an audience.

The Cure released their debut studio album, Three Imaginary Boys, in the U.K. It peaked at No. 44 on the U.K. Album Chart, and while it wasn't the band's most successful work, it helped get their music in front of an audience. 1993: The Backstreet Boys performed their first show at a Grad Nite event at SeaWorld Orlando in Florida. Thousands of teen fans were in attendance.