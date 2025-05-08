The Who Announces Farewell Tour

The Who is officially hanging 'em up and has announced a farewell tour.



So far, 16 North American shows have been confirmed. The tour will kick off on August 16 in Sunrise, Fla. and will wrap on September 28 in Las Vegas. However, don't be surprised if more dates are added due to demand. A full list of dates is below.



In a statement, Roger Daltrey says, "Every musician’s dream in the early 60’s was to make it big in the US charts. For the Who, that dream came true in 1967 and our lives were changed forever. The warmth of the American audiences over the years have been inspirational to me, and reflect the feeling I remember getting after hearing the first rock records coming across the radio. Musical freedom! Rock gave us a feeling of generational rebellion. To me, America has always been great. The cultural differences had a huge impact on me, this was the land of the possible. It’s not easy to end the big part of my life that touring with The Who has been. Thanks for being there for us and look forward to seeing you one last time.”



Pete Townshend added in his own statement, “Well, all good things must come to an end. It is a poignant time. For me, playing to American audiences and those in Canada has always been incredible. The warmth and engagement of those audiences began back in 1967 with hippies smoking dope, sitting on their blankets and listening deeply and intensely. Music was everywhere. We all felt equal. Today, Roger and I still carry the banner for the late Keith Moon and John Entwistle and of course, all of our longtime Who fans. I must say that although the road has not always been enjoyable for me, it is usually easy: the best job I could ever have had. I keep coming back. Every time I do, I meet new fans and feel new energy. Roger and I are in a good place, despite our age, eager to throw our weight behind this fond farewell to all our faithful fans, and hopefully to new ones who might jump in to see what they have been missing for the last 57 years. This tour will be about fond memories, love and laughter. Make sure you join in.”



Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 16 at 10 AM local time at TheWho.com/tour. Complete details on tickets, including information about pre-sales, can be found here.