Steve Miller Band Kicks Off 29-City US Tour in 2025

The Steve Miller Band will storm across America with 29 shows starting August 15. The tour opens at the Bethel Woods Center in Bethel, New York. Felix Cavaliere's The Rascals will join them at select outdoor venues.

This marks their first major run since rocking stages with Journey and Def Leppard last summer. They'll blast through state fairs, pack casinos, light up amphitheaters, and shake arena walls from coast to coast.

On stage, you'll catch Steve Miller shredding guitar and belting vocals, Kenny Lee Lewis thumping bass, Joseph Wooten commanding keys, Jacob Petersen wielding guitar, and Ron Wikso pounding drums.

They'll rock the Hollywood Casino in Grantville, Pennsylvania, on August 16, hit the New York State Fair in Syracuse on August 21, visit the Minnesota State Fair on August 28, set Memphis Botanic Garden ablaze on September 19, and storm through Florida as October dawns. The final blast hits Anaheim's Honda Center on November 8.

While their last studio work dropped in 2011 with "Let Your Hair Down," Miller recently joined musicians worldwide to record "Fly Like an Eagle" for the World Day of Social Justice. Previous hits include "The Joker," ''Livin' in the USA," "Fly Like an Eagle," and "Abracadabra."