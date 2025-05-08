Bucs Draft Pick Roberts Continues Family’s Fight Against Domestic Violence

The Buccaneers' new fifth-round pick, Elijah Roberts, brings more than just stats to Tampa Bay. While his 131 quarterback pressures led all FBS players since 2022, his off-field work tells a deeper story.

"I think there's a lot of people out there that can evaluate talent, but it takes a little bit more to evaluate the person and the character," said Bucs VP of player personnel Mike Biehl to ABC Action News.

For over a decade, the SMU star has worked with his mom's group that aids survivors of abuse. "My mom, she has a non-profit for domestic violence victims. Ever since I can remember, me and my brothers and sisters [have been] packing up purses, writing nice notes to victims, sending it to the shelters where the women are and just handing them out."

Now in the NFL, the Miami-native player aims to expand this vital work. The group steps in when women flee with next to nothing.

"There are women who are on the run from their abuser. They don't really have much," Roberts said. "They're literally just on the run and they don't really have much with them besides the clothes on their back and the shoes on their feet."

As he starts his pro career, Roberts wants to use his new status to do more good. His plans include working with his mom to build a shelter and start housing programs.

Tampa Bay picked him at 157 overall. This week marks his first practice with fellow rookies at minicamp.