Popular Mexican Restaurant Opens in St. Pete With Rave Reviews

The first West Coast Pepe's Cantina has started serving at 3118 3rd Ave. N. in St. Petersburg. In just three weeks, guests have given it a striking 4.9-star score, with more than 300 reviews.

The St. Petersburg spot marks the seventh outpost of this Florida chain, which first opened its doors in Winter Park eight years ago. Tucked into the Shoppes at Kenwood, it sits where old houses meet new apartments near US 19.

"We came here to St. Pete to go to the beach," said Jose Acosta, partner and general manager, to St. Pete Catalyst. "And we're like, 'What about here?'"

Speed sets this place apart. Kitchen staff plate lunch in under 7 minutes, while dinner hits tables within a quarter hour. This quick service has won fans across Central Florida.

After checking six other cities, including Lakeland, the team picked St. Petersburg. "We love the local community. It's very embracing," said Acosta.

The kitchen whips up both time-tested Mexican dishes and fresh takes on classics. Plant-based eaters will find plenty to choose from: A full quarter of the menu skips meat entirely. Every ingredient comes straight from Florida's own Cheney Brothers.

The story starts with two servers in Winter Springs, Acosta and Frank "Pepe" Chavez. Years later, while running an Orlando brewery, Acosta saw Pepe's success and grabbed the chance to join in.