SharkCon is Back with Jaws Star

Academy Award winner Richard Dreyfuss will celebrate the 50th anniversary of "Jaws" at SharkCon 2025, coming to the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall July 12-13.

The ocean-themed event brings together scientists, conservationists, and marine experts to promote ocean protection. Guests can check out displays from leading organizations like Clearwater Marine Aquarium and Mote Marine, while Tampa Bay Watch and OCEARCH showcase their research.

What began as a small gathering in 2013 has grown into a huge event filling the main expo hall. A massive 27-foot shark slide now welcomes visitors near the touch tanks, while mermaids swim through clear waters during live performances.

As National Geographic SHARKFEST crew members share stories about ocean life, Florida Fish and Wildlife specialists teach visitors about local marine animals. Kids can dig for fossilized shark teeth, while grown-ups learn the basics of paddleboarding.

See rescue teams in action during live demonstrations of marine animal saves. A training pool lets visitors try out scuba gear.

SharkCon's goal to protect our oceans remains unchanged, even after moving to online events in 2020 during COVID. Each ticket purchase helps support ocean conservation.

The event website will post ticket prices and full schedules in early 2025. Both days run 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.