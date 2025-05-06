ContestsEvents
Kucherov Plans Early Training Camp After Lightning’s Playoff Exit

Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov starts training next week. The team’s exit from the playoffs marks their third straight first-round loss. The NHL scoring champ hasn’t scored in playoff games since…

TAMPA, FLORIDA - APRIL 30: Nikita Kucherov #86 of the Tampa Bay Lightning reacts after his team was defeated by the Florida Panthers in Game Five of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena on April 30, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)
Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov starts training next week. The team's exit from the playoffs marks their third straight first-round loss. The NHL scoring champ hasn't scored in playoff games since 2023.

"I think everybody dialed in and bought into the system and tried hard and did everything they can," said Kucherov in his yearly exit interview. "We just came out short. That happens, too. But we just want to make sure we come back stronger and more experienced and eliminate the mistakes we've made this year."

The Panthers blocked scoring chances in both playoff matchups. Despite close scores, Tampa fell in five games this season.

General Manager Julien BriseBois backed his star player's playoff effort. "What Nikita Kucherov does in the NHL, he makes it look really easy," BriseBois said in his exit interview. "The level of difficulty is incredibly high. That's why no one else plays like him."

Summer workouts with Kucherov helped Brandon Hagel score 90 points this season. Anthony Cirelli joined the sessions too, earning his first shot at the Selke Trophy.

"Just overall, just the drills that he does, working on your edges, working on your hands and picking up pucks and all those little things that help throughout the game that could turn into big things," Cirelli said during his exit interview.

Next week's camp starts at the team facilities. "You want treatment, it's here. So I think it's the best place to really put everything outside and just focus on your game, your skill, and what you've got to be better at," Kucherov said.

A key moment slipped away in Game 2. With Tampa down one, Kucherov tried to find Brayden Point near the net. The Panthers stopped the pass and scored on the open net, taking a 2-0 series lead.

Game 3 showed promise when Kucherov's slick backhand pass set up Jake Guentzel's goal during 4-on-4 play. The win gave Tampa hope, but they couldn't keep winning.

Looking ahead, Kucherov sees promise in his team. "And that's what is exciting for me, to play with these types of players that have the potential. And for a lot of guys in our room, I think they all have things to improve and be even better."

Jim MayhewWriter
