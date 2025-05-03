ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Enter To Win The Ultimate Mother’s Day Prize From Gold & Diamond Source.

Make this Mother’s Day extra special! Enter to win a $250 Gift card and qualify for the Grand Prize of a $2000 Gift Card for The Gold & Diamond Source!…

smckenzie

Make this Mother's Day extra special! Enter to win a $250 Gift card and qualify for the Grand Prize of a $2000 Gift Card for The Gold & Diamond Source!

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Enter To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 05/3-5/8
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 5/9/25
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 1
  • How Many Grand Prize Winners Selected: 1
  • What The Prize Is: A $250 Gift Card
  • Prize Value: : $250.00
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Gold & Diamond Source
Tampa
smckenzieWriter
Related Stories
Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See One Night Of Queen
ContestsEnter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See One Night Of Queensmckenzie
Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets to See Jim Jefferies
ContestsEnter To Win A Pair Of Tickets to See Jim Jefferiessmckenzie
Listen To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Stevie Nicks
ContestsListen To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Stevie Nickssmckenzie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect