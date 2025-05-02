ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Cross Bay Ferry Service Shuts Down Early After Company Wants To Use Slower Boat

The Cross Bay Ferry stopped running ahead of schedule when Hillsborough County cut ties with HMS Ferries. The company’s plan to switch boats sparked the early shutdown, eight months before…

Jim Mayhew
Tampa Skyline At Tampa In Florida United States. Downtown Cityscape. Tampa Bay Background. Tampa Skyline At Florida United States. High Rise Buildings. Business District.
Getty Royalty Free

The Cross Bay Ferry stopped running ahead of schedule when Hillsborough County cut ties with HMS Ferries. The company's plan to switch boats sparked the early shutdown, eight months before the contract's end date.

HMS Ferries tried replacing their vessel with one that would double the trip time between Tampa and St. Petersburg. "They wanted to substitute the vessel for a smaller vessel that would move much slower. Outside of the terms of the contract," said Hillsborough County Commissioner Harry Cohen to WTSP.

Last year, the service transported 72,000 passengers. While the current boat crossed the bay in 50 minutes, the proposed replacement would stretch the trip to a grueling two hours.

"When I first moved here, we didn't have anything like it. I always said to my friends we need something that can get us over to Tampa," said Robin Perkins to Bay News 9.

Crowds packed the final trips across the bay. "We've been living here for five years, and I always wanted to do it. And so, the last day? We decide to do it," said Victor Dorizio to WTSP.

With the current boat heading back to Boston, St. Petersburg officials have started working with the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority to find a new operator.

The Transit Authority wants its ferry service running by October. Success depends on securing millions in unused federal grants from Hillsborough County.

"If it's only 45 minutes, it takes you nearly that long to drive there. This is a much nicer ride," said Dennis Spina to WTSP.

St. Petersburg's Transportation Director Evan Mory plans to review options for future bay crossings. Any new service must stick to the speed rules in the contract.

Amalie ArenaSt. PeteTampa
Jim MayhewWriter
Related Stories
Tampa Kicks Off Year-Long Free Pickleball Program at Three City Parks
Local NewsTampa Kicks Off Year-Long Free Pickleball Program at Three City ParksJim Mayhew
The Actual Worth of a $100K Salary in Florida
Local NewsThe Actual Worth of a $100K Salary in FloridaAnne Erickson
Florida TV Series ‘A Land Remembered’ Gets $25M Budget, Set To Film Locally
Local NewsFlorida TV Series ‘A Land Remembered’ Gets $25M Budget, Set To Film LocallyJim Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect