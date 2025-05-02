Cross Bay Ferry Service Shuts Down Early After Company Wants To Use Slower Boat

The Cross Bay Ferry stopped running ahead of schedule when Hillsborough County cut ties with HMS Ferries. The company's plan to switch boats sparked the early shutdown, eight months before the contract's end date.

HMS Ferries tried replacing their vessel with one that would double the trip time between Tampa and St. Petersburg. "They wanted to substitute the vessel for a smaller vessel that would move much slower. Outside of the terms of the contract," said Hillsborough County Commissioner Harry Cohen to WTSP.

Last year, the service transported 72,000 passengers. While the current boat crossed the bay in 50 minutes, the proposed replacement would stretch the trip to a grueling two hours.

"When I first moved here, we didn't have anything like it. I always said to my friends we need something that can get us over to Tampa," said Robin Perkins to Bay News 9.

Crowds packed the final trips across the bay. "We've been living here for five years, and I always wanted to do it. And so, the last day? We decide to do it," said Victor Dorizio to WTSP.

With the current boat heading back to Boston, St. Petersburg officials have started working with the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority to find a new operator.

The Transit Authority wants its ferry service running by October. Success depends on securing millions in unused federal grants from Hillsborough County.

"If it's only 45 minutes, it takes you nearly that long to drive there. This is a much nicer ride," said Dennis Spina to WTSP.