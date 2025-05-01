ContestsEvents
Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See One Night Of Queen

Enter to win a pair of tickets to One Night Of Queen @ The Mahaffey Theater on May 9th

Contest Rules:

smckenzie

Enter to win a pair of tickets to One Night Of Queen @ The Mahaffey Theater on May 9th

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Enter To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 5/1-5/8/2025
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Enter to Win
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 5/8/2025 @ 12:00 pm
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A Pair of tickets to One Night Of Queen
  • Prize Value: $40.00
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: The Mahaffey Theater
