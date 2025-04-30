Robert Plant Puts Guitar Collection Up for Sale to Help Charity

The former Led Zeppelin singer has listed his guitars through ATB Guitars. The sale will support The Good Shepherd in Wolverhampton and other local causes.

A prized 1962 Fender Stratocaster stands out in the collection. Plant bought it from Stan Webb of Chicken Shack in the '70s. British craftsman John Birch, known for his work with Black Sabbath and Queen, modified the instrument.

"Robert has used these instruments on various recordings and demos throughout the years, both with Zeppelin and during his solo and collaborative efforts," describes ATB Guitars about the collection.

Other pieces sold in the collection include:

A 1990 Gibson Les Paul Standard given to Plant by Les Paul at Madison Square Garden in 1995.

A 1993 USA-made Dobro F-60

A rare 1917 Gibson A-1 mandolin. Gibson built this mandolin at their first Kalamazoo site. Plant picked up the Dobro for his acoustic and roots music projects.

Each instrument includes a signed certificate from Plant. Though he never played guitar in Zeppelin shows, these tools shaped his songwriting and studio work.

You can see Plant on tour starting May 3 in Brussels, as he hits the road with Saving Grace. These spring shows span across six countries, from Belgium to Estonia.