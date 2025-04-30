Did Iron Maiden Take Themselves Out of Contention for the Rock Hall?

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class was announced this week. With every class announcement, there often follows discourse about artists who have yet to be inducted. One notable omission from the Rock Hall for many years has been heavy metal legends Iron Maiden. However, the band may have removed themselves from consideration for induction.



In a new interview with VRP Rocks' Paul Stephenson, Bad Company drummer Simon Kirke said that when the band was finally nominated for induction this year, he received a congratulatory text from Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain. Kirke recalled, "He said, 'By the way, Simon, Maiden have been nominated 11 f---ing times and we haven't been inducted ever. So our management wrote to the Hall of Fame and said, 'Stop nominating us. Bollocks. F--- off."



This detail from Kirke via McBrain is interesting, considering Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello stated he's on a mission to get Iron Maiden into the Rock Hall.



Morello has been a member of the Rock Hall nominating committee since 2014. In a September 2024 appearance on the Paltrocast with Darren Paltrowitz podcast, Morello said getting Maiden recognized by the Rock Hall has "been on the top of my list for a while."



Morello added, "I feel very, very fortunate that they let me into that — I'm not sure how fortunate they feel — but I feel very fortunate that they let me into that room to make my case for the Randy Rhoadses and the Kisses and the Stevie Ray Vaughans, Rush, Judas Priest and MC5 — but Maiden's next."



Iron Maiden, of course, was nominated for the Rock Hall's 2023 class. It was the metal band's second nomination after being nominated for the first time in 2021. When the 2023 Rock Hall class was announced, there was plenty of backlash about Maiden being snubbed again. It was something Rock Hall CEO Greg Harris talked about in an interview following the class announcement.



Harris said, "We love that people care. That they care if they’re in or out, and that their fans care. The truth is anybody that’s nominated, the odds are good that they’ll eventually gonna get in. In fact, I think it may be as high as 90 percent eventually go in."