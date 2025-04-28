ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Listen to Meredith & Zito To Win Tickets To Cheap Trick

The Mahaffey Theater celebrates 60 years with Cheap Trick. Listen for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show on May 3, 2025 Contest Rules:

smckenzie

The Mahaffey Theater celebrates 60 years with Cheap Trick. Listen for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show on May 3, 2025

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 4/28-5/2/2025
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Que to Call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 4/28-5/2/2025
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 10
  • What The Prize Is: A Pair of tickets to see Cheap Trick at Mahaffey Theater on May 3, 2025
  • Prize Value: $50
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: The Mahaffey Theater

Cheap TrickMahaffey Theater
smckenzieWriter
Related Stories
Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets to See Jim Jefferies
ContestsEnter To Win A Pair Of Tickets to See Jim Jefferiessmckenzie
Listen To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Stevie Nicks
ContestsListen To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Stevie Nickssmckenzie
wpbb cash featured RESIZE
ContestsWin $1000 Five Times a Day!tjones
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect