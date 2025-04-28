Listen to Meredith & Zito To Win Tickets To Cheap Trick

The Mahaffey Theater celebrates 60 years with Cheap Trick. Listen for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show on May 3, 2025
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 4/28-5/2/2025
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Que to Call
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 4/28-5/2/2025
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 10
- What The Prize Is: A Pair of tickets to see Cheap Trick at Mahaffey Theater on May 3, 2025
- Prize Value: $50
- Who Is Providing The Prize: The Mahaffey Theater