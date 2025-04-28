ContestsEvents
John Mulaney Brings ‘Mister Whatever’ Tour to Tampa’s Straz Center in December 2025

Stand-up star John Mulaney will take the stage at The Straz in Tampa this December 6. The show marks his return to the city after a two-year break. His "Mister Whatever"…

Jim Mayhew
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: John Mulaney speaks onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Stand-up star John Mulaney will take the stage at The Straz in Tampa this December 6. The show marks his return to the city after a two-year break.

His "Mister Whatever" tour stops at venues across Florida, including The Straz. Want to catch the show? Early birds can snatch tickets during the April 23 presale at 10 a.m. The rest of us will need to wait until April 25.

Fresh off his appearance at SNL's 50th bash, Mulaney now splits time between cracking jokes on stage and running his own Netflix show, "Everybody's Live with John Mulaney." His packed schedule shows no signs of slowing down.

His sharp observations and unique style set him apart from the pack. With smash hits like "Kid Gorgeous" and "New in Town" streaming on Netflix, this quick-witted comic has won over crowds worldwide.

At The Straz, fans will see why Mulaney stands out in today's comedy scene. Between TV gigs and live shows, he keeps finding new ways to make people laugh.

The downtown Tampa venue holds 2,610 seats. You'll find tickets at the box office or through their site, but don't wait too long.

Jim MayhewWriter
