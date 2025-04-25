Sammy Hagar: Hear His New Song Inspired by Eddie Van Halen Dream

Sammy Hagar has unleashed "Encore, Thank You, Goodnight," the song he wrote inspired by a dream he had that featured Eddie Van Halen.



In a statement on the track, Hagar said, "This song is my final bow to that part of my life. It's not meant to be anything more than a 'thank you' -- with love, with respect, and with one hell of a guitar solo."



Indeed, the song does kick off with a guitar solo and features another guitar solo in the middle from Joe Satriani, who emulates EVH's style of guitar playing. More than anything, "Encore, Thank You, Goodnight" serves as a tribute to the late Van Halen, particularly its chorus:

"Thank you for the music

Thank you for the song

Thank you for the visit

What took so long

Thank you

All of them good time

Fortune and the fame

Since you've been gone,

Things don't feel the same"



"Encore, Thank You, Goodnight" can be heard below and is available for streaming and download here.