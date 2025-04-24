Pinellas Woman Charged with Battery After Pizza Attack at Dollar General

ContestsEvents
Assault with a deadly pizza. A woman is facing charges after throwing pizza at her boyfriend during an argument behind a Dollar General store in Pinellas Park.

Police arrested Jillian Bartlett, 40, after finding pizza pieces at the scene matching the red stains on the victim's shirt. She was taken to county jail on domestic battery charges.

Under Florida law, any unwanted physical contact between partners is considered battery - including throwing food or objects during arguments.

A Family Justice Center could help reduce repeat offenses. Research shows incidents decrease when victims can access multiple services in one location.

St. Petersburg police take all domestic calls seriously, whether major or minor. By addressing small conflicts early, they prevent many from escalating. Every domestic report gets investigated, regardless of size.

CASA Pinellas is leading efforts to improve victim support. Currently, people need to visit multiple locations for help. A single center would solve this problem.

Recent 2024 police data tells the story clearly. While some cases involve weapons and serious injury, others begin as minor disputes that result in criminal charges under state law.

The county views each arrest as an opportunity to stop the cycle of abuse. Taking quick action on minor incidents prevents more serious violence - that's what the data shows.

Jen GloriosoEditor
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
