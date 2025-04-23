98.7 The Shark Contest Rules Archive – Last 30 Days
Listen To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Stevie Nicks Contest Rules:
Listen To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Stevie Nicks
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 4/14/2025 - 4/18/2025
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Random Selection
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A Pair of tickets to See Stevie Nicks at Amalie Arena on August 30, 2025
- Prize Value: $94.75
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
Related Stories