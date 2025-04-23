Buccaneers Are Hosting A Three-Day Draft Party at St. Pete Beach

NFL fans can join a free three-day draft party and beach festival at TradeWinds Island Resorts. The event runs April 24-26.

RumFish Grill's Sports Deck hosts the draft viewing kickoff at 8 p.m. Thursday. Guests can watch first-round selections while dining.

The next day brings team activities across the beach. The Street Team sets up zones where fans snap photos with props. Captain Fear makes surprise visits throughout.

"With free entry, family-friendly attractions, and one of the best beach views in the country, the Bucs Beach Bash is a can't-miss event for fans across Tampa Bay," said Andrew Harlan to That's So Tampa.

Saturday packs the biggest punch. A cornhole showdown starts at 1 p.m. Kids bounce in inflatable castles while adults compete for prizes. The team mascot mingles with the crowd all afternoon.

At nightfall, LOCASH hits the stage. The country stars, known for "I Love This Life" and "Feels Like a Party," wrap up the weekend with an 8:15 p.m. show.

Those who spring for VIP access get a two-night stay plus extras. The package includes concert spots, drink tickets, team merchandise, and extended checkout time. VIPs also access private bar sections during shows.

Want to stay? The resort offers special rates. Add-on VIP passes and drink tickets are available when booking online or by phone.

