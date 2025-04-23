Actor Dave Bautista Gets Honorary Deputy Sheriff Badge in Hillsborough County

ContestsEvents
Jim Mayhew
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 21: Dave Bautista visit’s 'The IMDb Show' on February 21, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. This episode of 'The IMDb Show' airs on March 5, 2020. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)
(Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office awarded Dave Bautista an honorary deputy sheriff badge this April. The action star shared pictures of his new credentials on social media.

"I didn't see that one coming either," wrote Bautista to Deadline. He thanked WWE performer Titus O'Neil and Sheriff Chad Chronister for making it happen.

Tampa has been his base for two decades. His roots run deep in the city, where he runs DC Society Ink, a tattoo studio that opened on Kennedy Boulevard in 2022.

From WWE rings to movie sets, Bautista has built an impressive career. After his WWE debut in 2002, he spent 17 years throwing down in the squared circle. Now he's known worldwide as Drax from Marvel films and as a key player in the Dune franchise.

His acting career keeps gaining momentum. Next up: a lead role in the space epic Dreadnought, plus a comedy about FBI weddings with Anne Hathaway. He's also joining forces with Cate Blanchett in the upcoming Alpha Gang.

O'Neil showed his support with a simple "Love you, brother" on social media. Local fans poured out their support, too. "Great having you as part of our Tampa Bay community," wrote one enthusiastic follower.

"Tampa's held a special place in my heart ever since I moved here 20 years ago. Always has. Always will," Bautista said. This badge adds another link between the star and the city he calls home.

Hillsborough County Sheriff
Jim MayhewWriter
