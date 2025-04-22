Founder’s Day Celebration in Ybor Brings Cuban Sandwich Eating Contest & Free Tours

The historic El Reloj building in Ybor City will buzz with activity on May 3 as J.C. Newman Cigar Factory throws open its doors for the fifth Founder's Day celebration. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., visitors can tour the factory at no cost and watch competitors face off in an intense Cuban sandwich showdown.

Two eating champions will take center stage. Miki Sudo, who's won the Nathan's contest ten times straight, will go head-to-head with Nick Wehry, last year's sandwich champion. They'll compete against local food expert Austin from Tampa is Life, and workers from the factory floor.

Built in 1910, this 114-year-old brick building stands as the last working cigar factory in Tampa. Guests can wander through its museum to learn about America's oldest family cigar makers, all without spending a dime.

Hungry visitors can pick from four food trucks parked outside. Bread on the Bay will serve up hot Latin and Italian sandwiches. Los Chapos Tacos brings Mexican street food, while Engine 53 Pizza offers fresh slices. For dessert, Frios Gourmet Pops will cool things down with frozen treats.

Kids won't get bored. The Museum of Science and Industry team has planned fun experiments. The grounds will fill with music, and guests can join in casual yard games throughout the afternoon.

Meet members of the Ybor Misfits, who watch over the district's famous feathered residents. These wild chickens and roosters strut freely through the streets, adding local flavor to the neighborhood.

Want a taste of history? Buy $20 worth of items and get Sanchez y Haya cigars, Tampa's original cigar brand from 1886, for just five cents each. There's a limit of two special-priced cigars per customer.

Smoking is allowed only in marked outdoor areas. While the main lot will be closed, free parking spots await in nearby J.C. Newman spaces around El Reloj.